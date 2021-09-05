Editorial: Gift to MSU nursing offers glimmer of hope By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The donation announced this week for the Montana State University College of Nursing is breathtakingly generous. The $101 million gift is the largest ever given to a college of nursing anywhere. But it also couldn’t have come at a more crucial time.The gift came from Mark and Robyn Jones, a couple from Texas who founded an insurance company and who spend a good deal of time in Montana. The funds will be used to build instructional buildings on the college’s Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula campuses. It will also allow the college to expand its enrollment by funding five professorships, a scholarship fund and creating the state’s only midwifery program.The coronavirus is gnawing its way through another surge of infections. But besides the illness and death it has inflicted, it has had numerous impacts on multiple facets of daily life, from schools to food services to tourism and so much more. Now, what’s becoming clear as the pandemic is in its second year with little hope for immediate relief, is the toll it is taking on our healthcare professions. Nationally, nurses and other healthcare professionals are taking early retirement or just leaving their chosen vocation due to the burnout from months on end of illness and death they have had to cope with. And who can blame them? Their frustrations are aggravated by the seemingly endless stream of unvaccinated patients filling up intensive care unit beds and sapping hospital resources away from patients who have other serious healthcare needs.But even before the pandemic, many rural Montana communities were wanting for healthcare services. Many small town and farm and ranch residents are forced to drive many miles to get routine health care. But some 80% of MSU nursing graduates stay to practice in the state, and the college’s expanded programs and enrollment will go a long way toward meeting the needs of those communities.It goes without saying our collective gratitude is extended to the Joneses and their extraordinary generosity. They have given us a bright spot in this grim time for our healthcare professions. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Health Care Resident Medicine University Hospital College Enrollment Fund Patient Farm Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Howell, Francis "Toby" Posted: 45 minutes ago. Burgess, Ellen Posted: 45 minutes ago. Montana State University's research spending breaks record at $193 million Posted: 3 p.m. Gallatin County sees 5 more COVID-19 deaths as cases climb Posted: Sep. 3, 2021 'A big cumbersome beast': The rising cost of caring for veterans Posted: Sep. 3, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back