The Yellowstone Club is getting creative in ways of disposing of wastewater produced by the growing population in and around the private ski resort. The club is seeking a permit to use more than 25 million gallons of treated wastewater to make snow on a ski slope. Eighty percent of the wastewater would come from the Big Sky Water and Sewer District. The remaining 20% would come from the club’s own wastewater treatment plant.
Population is growing at staggering rate in the Big Sky area, a notably sensitive, high-altitude environment. That makes for a lot of wastewater to dispose of. Most of the area drains into the Gallatin River, a valued fishery and recreation resource that depends on maintaining the highest quality water.
Sewage problems have plagued the Big Sky area for years. Several notable spills have threatened the Gallatin River. And raised nutrient levels from treated water have combined with the effects of climate change to produce algae blooms that threaten the river’s health.
The snowmaking plan addresses several problems. Spreading wastewater-sourced snow over the slopes will reduce the amount of nitrogen, phosphorous and bacteria in the water before it melts in the spring and makes its way downstream, according to a spokesperson from the club. Producing snow from the wastewater and depositing it on the slopes also contributes to the snowpack that benefits the region’s water supply later in the spring and summer.
The plan has been endorsed by the Gallatin River Task Force, Trout Unlimited, the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators, Big Sky Resort, the Big Sky Water and Sewer District, the Lone Mountain Land Company and Spanish Creek Resort. That’s an impressive imprimatur for the plan.
And the snow-making plan will be added to irrigation of the area’s four golf courses also used as a method to dispose of wastewater.
Since the 1970s, the Big Sky area has been subject to intense real estate development and population growth. But if the area is to continue to grow, it will need to ensure its waste is disposed of in a manner safe to the environment. The snow-making plan promises to become an important part of the solution.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.