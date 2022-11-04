Gallatin County’s rate of return for mail ballots for next Tuesday’s election has been running well behind that of the other two largest counties in the state as well as the state as a whole. That’s troubling. Hopefully late arriving ballots and in-person voters will make up the difference. We don’t want to be a low-participation county in any election.
Of the 63,000 absentee ballots sent out by the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder, only 40% were returned by Thursday, according to records from the Montana Secretary of State’s Office. Compare that to roughly 51% in both Yellowstone and Missoula counties and 49% statewide.
Turnout in midterm elections is always a lot lower than in presidential elections, and that just doesn’t make sense. Voters seem to get some kind a cathartic euphoria when they cast a vote for president, but the effect of that vote on the outcome is infinitesimal when compared to votes for our state legislators and other local offices. Those races can be decided by handful of votes.
And we here in Western Montana are choosing someone to go to the U.S. House of Representatives from the state’s second congressional district for the first time in 30 years.
It’s too late to mail your ballot now. It wouldn’t make it there in time. But ballots can be physically taken to the elections office in the courthouse downtown up until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. There is also a drive-up drop box in front to the courthouse. Ballots can also be dropped off at any polling place on Election Day. And those not yet registered to vote can do so up to and including Election Day at the elections office in the courthouse, though waiting until then will involve a long wait in line.
In the two years since the last election, there has been more misinformation spread about the election process than any time in recent memory. That may have planted seeds of doubt in voters’ minds and prompted some to skip voting altogether. But make no mistake: Montana’s elections have been fair and accurate for decades with no significant cases of voter fraud.
Know with certainty that if you get your ballot to the courthouse or vote in person by 8 p.m. Tuesday, your vote will count.
If you are reading this, you are likely someone who votes faithfully in every election. You are congratulated for that. Now spread the word to those who aren’t such regular voters. This is an opportunity they don’t want to pass up.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
