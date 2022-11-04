Let the news come to you

Gallatin County’s rate of return for mail ballots for next Tuesday’s election has been running well behind that of the other two largest counties in the state as well as the state as a whole. That’s troubling. Hopefully late arriving ballots and in-person voters will make up the difference. We don’t want to be a low-participation county in any election.

Of the 63,000 absentee ballots sent out by the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder, only 40% were returned by Thursday, according to records from the Montana Secretary of State’s Office. Compare that to roughly 51% in both Yellowstone and Missoula counties and 49% statewide.

Turnout in midterm elections is always a lot lower than in presidential elections, and that just doesn’t make sense. Voters seem to get some kind a cathartic euphoria when they cast a vote for president, but the effect of that vote on the outcome is infinitesimal when compared to votes for our state legislators and other local offices. Those races can be decided by handful of votes.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

