Editorial: Gallatin County's plan for workforce housing could become an example for other big employers to follow By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 17, 2021

Gallatin County is seeking a zoning change to enable construction of dense workforce housing and possibly day care services on nearly 10 acres it owns around the Gallatin Rest Home. City commissioners should grant that change without hesitation. What the county is planning to do with the land could serve as a template for other major employers.

Gallatin County has been unable to fill many positions on its payroll. It's a common complaint. Applicants from out of the area are offered jobs but turn them down when confronted with local housing realities. Home prices are through the roof. And rents for apartments — when available — are likewise unaffordable.

Plans for the county land are fluid, but county commissioners envision a public-private sector partnership for the construction of reasonably priced apartments that could be offered to new hires. Generous compensation and benefits packages are one thing. Those along with an affordable place to live could be a game changer. And a day care service would sweeten the deal for families. Lack of affordable day care locally has also hampered filling vacant positions.

The county's effort comes on the heels of a $2 million city investment in a private developer's workforce housing project just off North Seventh Avenue earlier this year. The money came from Midtown Urban Renewal District. But the county's plan adds a new wrinkle by providing the land for development. If either of these efforts succeed in any measure it should lead to other efforts by public and private employers.

Consider: Montana State University owns a good deal of land in and around the city. So does the Bozeman School District and Bozeman Health. Those are the area's largest employers. And all local employers are facing difficulties filling vacant positions due at least in part to the affordable housing crisis. And if the largest employers provide options for their new employees, that will take some pressure off the larger rental market for those hired by smaller businesses.

Realistically, there are no magic bullets that will solve our affordable housing crisis. It's going to be with us for the foreseeable future.

But more active participation in developing workforce housing by the area's largest employers — and landowners — could help make it more manageable and help remedy the area's labor shortage in the process.

Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member

To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.