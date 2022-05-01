It’s very encouraging to see Gallatin County forging ahead with plans to provide some employee housing on county owned land. Perhaps the county could be breaking new ground for other local major employers — in both the public and private sectors.
County officials hosted a town hall style get-together last week to gauge interest among county employees in developing housing on 10 acres the county owns near the Gallatin Rest Home as well as day care for employees’ kids. As might be expected, interest in both was high.
The affordable housing problem has reached near epic proportions locally, with median home prices regularly jumping up by six-figure increments. And local government efforts to address the issue have been largely ineffectual with only a few isolated successes to point to.
To be fair, this crisis has been largely driven by events. Most recently well-heeled urban immigrants seeking refuge from the COVID-19 pandemic have flooded the housing market. Many of them able to plunk down cash offers exceeding the asking price for homes.
Nationally, a large portion of the workforce has been driven into early retirement by the pandemic creating a labor shortage. That shortage has been exacerbated locally by housing costs. Prospective employees from out of the area often turn down job offers when they realize what a home will cost. As a result, many key jobs are left vacant.
But let’s not give up hope. There may be other options to pursue. The city of Bozeman is authorized under state law to create a housing authority — with voter approval — that would be tasked with helping people find affordable homes and ensuring housing is safe for low-income dwellers. Many Montana communities have had housing authorities for years.
A Missoula nonprofit has brought manufactured housing from the Bakken Formation oil fields in Northeastern Montana to provide housing for low-income residents there. And the unincorporated community of Big Sky has had some success building affordable housing for employees.
To be sure, it’s time for some creative thinking, and the county’s effort at building employee housing is an example of just that. Bozeman Health also has said it is considering building employee housing on land it owns. Other major employers that own land should consider something similar — including Montana State University, the city of Bozeman and the Bozeman School District.
The failure to find solutions to this will doom Bozeman to become a homogenous community of the well-to-do with service workers and other professionals, including teachers and local government workers, commuting from elsewhere. Witness what’s happened to Vail and Aspen, Colorado.
That’s not the kind of future any of us should want.