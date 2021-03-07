Buoyed by their control of both houses of the state Legislature and the governor’s office, GOP lawmakers have been indulging in a budget-cutting spree — to a fault.
Gov. Greg Gianforte saw the need for additional district judges in Gallatin and Flathead counties and included funding for them in his proposed budget only to have a legislative subcommittee ax both in the name of frugality. Gianforte needs to have a talk with those legislators.
Small government advocates in the Legislature are on the hunt for every instance of waste they can find. But they need to be reminded that some things aren’t luxuries. And one of those things is access to justice. Justice is one of our most basic civil rights. And when justice is delayed, justice is denied.
Gallatin County last added a district judge 14 years ago and the courts’ caseloads have increased by almost half since then. In the last 10 years cases handled by the courts jumped from 3,400 to 5,688. Think about that. If there were 250 working days for the courts in a year — and there aren’t — that would be 7.5 cases per day. That kind of a load is bound to slow the wheels of justice to a crawl or force the courts to resolve cases without sufficient deliberation.
One may be tempted to dismiss the concerns for accused criminals in the court system. But, remember, everyone caught in this maze must be presumed innocent until proven guilty. And the courts deal with a lot more than accused criminals. They must mete out justice in civil cases, like adoptions, divorces and lawsuits. Anyone can find themselves in need of the services of our district courts and, when they do, they are going to be disappointed with the speed with which their cases are resolved.
Gallatin County sought a fourth judge in the 2019 Legislature but the request was rejected on the argument there was no room for another court. Gallatin County commissioners have written a letter to lawmakers this year pledging to find adequate room for another judge.
A fourth judge for Gallatin County has become a necessity. There are opportunities to fund that judge and another for Flathead County before the session ends, and legislators need to make sure they do so.
