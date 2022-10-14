One of the most critical figures in our local criminal justice system is the county attorney. That’s the person who makes the decisions on who to prosecute for felony crimes and the one most responsible for putting the guilty behind bars and advocating for victims’ rights.
Gallatin County voters have a tough choice to make on who occupies that office in the November General Election. Fortunately, it’s a tough one because the choice is between two highly qualified candidates.
Incumbent County Attorney Marty Lambert, a Republican, has served in that role for 25 years. And he has done so capably. He has also won re-election largely unopposed over that tenure. This time, however, he is challenged by local attorney Audrey Cromwell, a Democrat, who also boasts an impressive resume.
Among his assets, Lamber touts the community partnerships he has established, especially with mental health issues. One such partnership is the Virgil Project, which seeks to help low level offenders with mental health issues. He is also actively seeking to establish a behavioral health division in his office.
While experience is certainly important in filling any important office, so are fresh ideas and a passion for improving that office.
Cromwell’s experience includes establishing her own law firm, serving as a public defender and filling in as a judge in county Justice Court when there is a need. She also has experience prosecuting cases in Missoula County while completing her law degree at the University of Montana. Cromwell says the county attorney’s office needs new leadership and a stronger voice for additional resources.
Lambert successfully lobbied county commissioners this year to fund three new deputy county attorneys over the coming months. But Cromwell says that’s not nearly enough. She says Gallatin County has just 10 deputies compared to 26 in Missoula County, which Gallatin County edged out as the second most populous Montana county in the 2020 Census. While Cromwell agrees with Lambert’s growing emphasis on mental health issues, she says she will bring a needed victim-centered approach to the prosecution of sex crimes.
Gallatin County voters are fortunate to have two very good choices when it comes to choosing the county attorney for the next four years. The Chronicle editorial board was torn and failed to reach a consensus on who to endorse. Voters should weigh for themselves the options: long-term experience vs. a fresh face and the enthusiasm a newcomer would bring.
Either one would serve the county well.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
