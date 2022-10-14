Let the news come to you

One of the most critical figures in our local criminal justice system is the county attorney. That’s the person who makes the decisions on who to prosecute for felony crimes and the one most responsible for putting the guilty behind bars and advocating for victims’ rights.

Gallatin County voters have a tough choice to make on who occupies that office in the November General Election. Fortunately, it’s a tough one because the choice is between two highly qualified candidates.

Incumbent County Attorney Marty Lambert, a Republican, has served in that role for 25 years. And he has done so capably. He has also won re-election largely unopposed over that tenure. This time, however, he is challenged by local attorney Audrey Cromwell, a Democrat, who also boasts an impressive resume.

