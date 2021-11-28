Editorial: Gallatin College is booming, but officials need to fix its space problem By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amid all the handwringing over enrollment at state colleges and universities, Montana U-system officials seem to be missing the obvious: a pent-up demand for two-year associate degrees and professional certificates.A Chronicle report published Nov. 24 revealed Gallatin College enrollment has grown from some 100 students to 814 between 2009 and this year. It’s the fastest growing college within Montana State University. But the potential is there for much more.College Dean Stephanie Gray says programs popular with both students and regional employers looking to hire those students have had waiting lists for the last five years. The problem is lack of lab space, she says, not classroom space but lab space for hands-on learning in skills like welding and machining. And other programs, like culinary arts, business management and phlebotomy are at full capacity. The IT networking and cyber program also has a list of students waiting to get in.And all these programs produce immediate and measurable results. Graduates typically find immediate employment in good-paying jobs. The director of machining within the college says machine shop employers are continually seeking more employees from the program than it can provide. Missoula College was in similar straits for program space before the Legislature funded a brand new building, completed in 2017. Efforts should be launched immediately to expand facilities for Gallatin College.All this is not to diminish the importance of four-year college degrees. But those programs receive a disproportionate amount of attention. Let’s face it: With substantially higher tuition rates and a greater percentage of students paying for on-campus room and board, four-year programs are the big money makers. And even in the not-for-profit public higher education world, money talks.It’s time to do some significant shifting of priorities. Moving forward, the state Board of Regents and lawmakers need to focus more attention on community colleges — and Gallatin College in particular — to ensure they have sufficient space and faculty to meet demands.It’s becoming apparent that doing so will have big payoffs for students, employers and the state’s economy. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin College College Employer University Education Enrollment Official Student Stephanie Gray Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Stroup, Richard Lyndell Posted: 47 minutes ago. New interpretation could mean some students can't use GI Bill for education Posted: Nov. 26, 2021 Sande, Vernor Stephen Posted: Nov. 24, 2021 Gallatin College is growing, but its growth is limited by space Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Editorial: Legal fight takes Bozeman, Gallatin County back where they started Posted: Nov. 23, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back