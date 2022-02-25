Montana State University’s enrollment continues to flatline in the short term due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The recently tallied spring semester enrollment of 15,608 students is just below the spring record of 15,694 set in 2019 before the virus struck.
But within that number is cause for real celebration. MSU is now calling Gallatin College — its two-year degree and professional certificate component — the fastest growing college in the university. For the spring semester, Gallatin College boasts nearly 1,000 students, a number that has grown by 44% in the last five years. Since its inception a little over 10 years ago, the college has developed some 15 one- and two-year workforce programs listed on its web page.
Most recently, the college partnered with Bozeman-based Bridger Aerospace to develop an avionics program aimed at helping to fill Bridger’s increasing need for aircraft maintenance technicians. The firm provides wildfire-fighting services and has grown from a couple dozen employees to some 200. The company now boasts 20 aircraft, up from fewer than five just five years ago.
Like many Bozeman employers, Bridger Aerospace is having difficulty filling positions with qualified employees. The firm approached Gallatin College about getting the avionics program started and offered instructional space at its Bozeman Airport location and $100,000 to get things started. The program will begin with 18 enrollees in the fall. Besides meeting local needs, avionics graduates will find job opportunities all over the country in a rapidly growing technical field. It’s just the latest example of private-sector and Gallatin College coordination that yields benefits for both.
When advocates pushed for the establishment of Gallatin College more than a decade ago, even the most enthusiastic didn’t likely foresee the success the school would achieve. The college is now providing a wide range of affordable educational programs that offer promising career arcs for those who don’t have the need, time or money for a four-year degree.
Now it’s time to accelerate efforts to construct new dedicated space for the college. The school has had to scrounge for classroom and lab space all over the MSU campus and wider community to accommodate its growing enrollment. There’s no reason Gallatin College shouldn’t have a home to rival or outshine the impressive facility the Missoula College of the University of Montana has in Missoula.
Here’s to the success of Gallatin College with wishes for much more to come.