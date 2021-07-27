Editorial: Gallatin College a proven asset for Montana By the Chronicle Editorial Board Jul 27, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin College is again stepping into the void, providing a program to prepare students for careers in the building trades. It’s another program that recognizes a need and meets it. With the building boom going on in southwest Montana, there is a shortage of skilled workers in the construction industry. And the new program is offered in collaboration with other two-college around the state.It’s the kind of responsiveness the college has become known for.Ten years after its inception, the college has proven to be everything it promised to be and then some.It has filled a void by providing two-year degree and one-year professional certification options. It serves as a less-expensive starting point for students to earn credits and transfer them into a four-year program later. And it has succeeded in meeting many of the needs of local employers for skilled workers. It all came from humble beginnings. Prior to the establishment of the college, the only two-year post-secondary education option was provided by the College of Great Falls with very limited offerings. Getting state lawmakers and local elected leaders on board with establishing the Gallatin College was a challenge. But starting with just a handful of students and very few program offerings, the enrollment of degree- or certificate-seeking students has grown to more than 500 with a total of more than 2,000 taking some classes from the college.Program offerings include associate degrees in aviation, interior design, design drafting, photonics and laser technology and culinary arts. Certificates are offered in bookkeeping, machining, health information coding, medical assistance, welding, internet networking technology, business management and cybersecurity.The college’s tuition and fees are significantly lower than for four-year programs at MSU, and with financial assistance available, the college is accessible to anyone with ambitions of furthering their education and improving their career prospects.There were skeptics when Gallatin College was first proposed. Would there be a demand for it? Would it be cost effective? But the skeptics were proven wrong. The college has become a proven asset to the southwest Montana education scene. And the new construction job skills program is the latest evidence of that. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags College Offering Gallatin College University Work Education Economics Option Student Year Program Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Lund, Lillian Eleanor Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Condescending editorial ignored major points about CRT Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Forest mismanagement wastes the money of taxpayers Posted: 12 a.m. Home prices still rising in Bozeman Posted: July 26, 2021 Letter to the editor: Congress must invest in fighting the climate crisis Posted: July 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back