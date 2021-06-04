Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley ends his tenure this month. His departure ends 10 years on the job, and we all owe him a debt of gratitude for his work.
Kelley toiled mostly anonymously for most of his time in office, enforcing health codes in public spaces to ensure the community safety. But his toughest test came in the last year or so as Bozeman and Gallatin County squared off with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virus required Kelley to impose restrictions on behavior aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. Those restrictions were tough on local businesses and called on individuals to alter their behavior in profound ways — staying home and out of public spaces as much as possible, wearing masks when it was necessary to venture out, maintaining social distancing when around others and avoiding public gatherings.
The restrictions met with resistance from individuals who cried they violated personal freedoms and businesses who complained they were cutting into profits. The objections even led to litigation and demonstrations in front of his home — something a public servant should never be subjected to.
But Kelley never backed down, continuing to enforce the restrictions in the face of objections. His task was arguably the hardest of all Montana health officers, made more difficult by the arrival of thousands of Montana State University students last fall from throughout the United States and the world. But his efforts shepherded us all through this most difficult of times with a minimal loss of life relative to larger urban areas.
Kelley will continue his work protecting public health as CEO of the recently formed Montana Public Health Institute, part of the National Network of Public Health Institutes, which conducts research into public health policy and health care funding. That work will add to a resume that includes work as a journalist and Peace Corps volunteer.
The Gallatin County and Bozeman city commissions are slated to act on a recommendation from the Gallatin City-County Health Board that Lori Christenson, former manager of the Gallatin County Food Bank, be hired as Kelley’s replacement.
Whoever is chosen to fill Kelley’s position will have big shoes to fill. Kelley will be missed and is commended for his courage in the face of adversity.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
