Montana has been bucking national trends recently. COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in our state have been trending downward. That’s certainly good news. But now is not the time to let up on protocols that are working — particularly here in Gallatin County which ranks high among all Montana counties for new infections.
The Gallatin City-County Health Board is commended for recognizing these realities and continuing measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
Everyone’s sick of wearing masks. They’re likewise over avoiding crowds, staying away from restaurants and avoiding visiting elderly relatives. And the pressure on the health board to lift these measures is intense — including from the state attorney general, who ordered the end to the case against the Rocking R Bar, and the governor who has lifted some statewide mandates and announced intentions to lift others.
Despite the pressure, the board voted to continue a countywide mask mandate, tentatively until April 20, and restrictions on hours for bars and restaurants and limits on capacities for those businesses until at least Feb. 4. The board also opted to continue to limit crowd size to 25 people and continue civil action on the Rocking R Bar for violating business hour restrictions.
Infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been trending downward across the state. As of last week, Montana ranked 28th among states for its test positivity rate. But Gallatin County has a unique challenge in that classes have just resumed at Montana State University and the campus continues to experience a troubling number of infections among students and staff.
Vaccines have been administered to many frontline health workers and residents and staff in assisted living facilities. Health officials hope to enter into the next phase of vaccination, making it available to those over 70 years of age, Native Americans and people of color and those with underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to severe illness from the coronavirus.
Despite all the hopeful signs, we are still months away from ending the threat of the pandemic and returning to some sense of normalcy.
Those of us who have cooperated with the mitigation efforts have invested nearly a year of deprivation in the campaign to minimize the impacts of the virus. Now is not the time to blow it all up.
