Local services for those suffering from acute mental illness seems to careen from one crisis to the next. Throughout most recent history, victims found little relief in Gallatin County and were most often trucked off to the State Hospital at Warm Springs or some other city where hospitals offered inpatient psychiatric care.
Lately, the mentally ill have been overwhelming the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital emergency room, which is only marginally equipped to deal with these cases. The latest crunch was triggered by a meltdown at the state hospital due to severe staffing shortages and low morale among remaining workers. That crisis resulted in several patients and the loss of federal reimbursements for Medicaid and Medicare patients, making Warm Springs a less viable option for referring the mentally ill.
Adding to the latest crisis locally is the dissolution of the the contract between Gallatin County and Western Montana Mental Health Services, which provided some inpatient services. County officials say they ended that contract over repeated failures on the part of WMMHC to meet its obligations.
Meanwhile, hospital emergency room staff grapple with a marked increase in mentally ill patients — including those brought in by law enforcement and those who walk in the door. Staffers say they are coping with the influx so far but the situation can’t continue indefinitely.
There’s plenty of blame to go around, and solutions to the problems won’t be simple. But what seems to be lacking is a sense of urgency at the state and local level. To their credit, Bozeman Health officials have announced plans for an inpatient psychiatric care unit as well as new services to fill the gaps left by the county’s breakup with WMMHC. But they say it will be months, or even years, before those measures are in place.
Those plans must get a higher priority and an accelerated timeline. Improvements in other areas — like neonatal care — seem to happen rapidly. Psychiatric care improvements should happen even faster.
And if Warm Springs is going to function as an acute mental illness backstop for this and other communities, its problems must be addressed much more aggressively. Lawmakers and Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration have to find the resources to fully staff the state hospital ASAP — not some time next year after the Legislature meets.
Let’s face it: Mental illness is something we don’t like to talk about. Unlike other afflictions, we tend to blame the victims for mental breakdowns and substance abuse issues. There are few standard bearers for the cause in positions of power.
But talk about it we must. There are real human beings suffering real pain. And they are enduring far too much neglect.