Troy Andersen’s selection as the 58th pick in the National Football League draft is a stunner. The fact that a second Montana State University player, Daniel Hardy, was drafted in the seventh round, and three others — Tre Web, Lewis Kidd and Bozeman’s own Lance McCutcheon — have been invited to NFL camps as free agents is even more remarkable. Along with the first trip to a national championship game in 38 years, these successes are a testament to how far the MSU football program has come.
To put it in context, MSU players were competing for attention from NFL teams against hundreds of Division I Football Bowl Subdivision players — particularly those from the so-called Power 5 conferences. Those athletes garner much more national media exposure than those in the Football Championship Subdivision where MSU competes.
But Andersen’s performance on both sides of the ball put MSU and his home town of Dillon on the map. His contributions as quarterback and running back were already raising eyebrows before he settled in his preferred position of linebacker. And once there, he became a force to be reckoned with — amazing fans with how fast he sized up opponents’ plays and flew to the ball.
The college careers of these latest Bobcat standouts happened against the backdrop of the program’s remarkable rise in recent years. After languishing mostly in mediocrity for many years, a series of smart head coaching hires and their subsequent recruiting successes vaulted the team to perennial FCS playoff contenders.
Those of us who’ve been around long enough remember going to poorly attended games with disappointing outcomes. But during the most recent season, MSU hosted a total of eight home games — including playoff contests — averaging attendance of nearly 20,000 for each. And those fans come from around the state, bringing tourism dollars that boost the local economy.
There are legitimate concerns too much emphasis is placed on intercollegiate athletics at the expense of the university’s larger mission of education. But MSU’s recent football success has been achieved while maintaining academic standards among players. Tutoring resources and coaches’ vigilance have ensured higher grades and a higher graduation rate among scholarship athletes versus the general student population.
The NFL-bound Bobcats are wished the best of luck at the next level. And continued success is wished for MSU coaches and players going into the future.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
