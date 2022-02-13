Accounts of negotiations between Bozeman, Belgrade and Gallatin County elected officials over a new agreement for oversight of the City-County Health Board have a familiar ring: troubling friction between city and county leaders.
The state Legislature last year stripped local health boards and health officers of their authority over public health issues and mandated oversight by local elected officials who will have final say over public health measures. The mandate came with no details about who those elected officials should be. So city and county officials have been trying to hammer out an agreement for some six months.
Let’s be candid: The GOP-controlled Legislature stripped local health officials of authority because of COVID-19. Instead of regarding lockdowns, mask and social distancing mandates as public health measures needed to stem the spread of a lethal virus, lawmakers turned it into yet another front in our ongoing culture wars. That was unnecessary and ill-advised, but here we are. Now Belgrade, Bozeman and Gallatin County officials have been considering three possibilities.
These include placing the health board and officer under the oversight of:
n The sole authority of the three county commissioners;
n A five-member commission, including the county commissioners and a representative each from Bozeman and Belgrade;
n Or a three-member commission with one representative each from the county, Bozeman and Belgrade.
And that’s where we’re stuck.
As this goes forward, let’s remember that the city-county health officer and, hopefully, health board members were chosen for their qualifications. And it’s worth noting the health board already includes a county commissioner and Bozeman city commissioner along with other representatives appointed by county and city commissioners.
It would probably be wise to include some representation from Bozeman and Belgrade on this new oversight panel since more than half the county population lives in those two communities. But whoever makes up the panel, it should be mandatory they attend all the health board’s monthly 7 a.m. meetings. That will help ensure they make informed decisions.
And city and county officials are urged to settle on a final solution to this amicably. Past disagreements over law enforcement facilities and litigation over shared infrastructure costs have not been productive.
Whatever option is chosen, it’s hoped those with the final say-so will accede to the expertise and recommendations of the health department staff. That’s what they were hired for. Just because state legislators decided to stick their noses into this, that hasn’t changed.