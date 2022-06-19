One hundred years, like a hundred dollars, just doesn’t go as far as it used to. That was made clear in 1997 when a 100-year flood swelled the Yellowstone River — just a year after another 100-year flood. Now, just 25 years later, the Yellowstone has flooded more than either of those two years.
It’s becoming clear the old flood interval estimates don’t work anymore.
All that aside, though, last week’s flood is going to put a lot of stress on some Montana communities. As displaced tourists vacate the streets of Yellowstone National Park gateway towns, those same streets have become populated with laid-off workers. Gardiner, West Yellowstone, and particularly Cooke City, are in dire economic straits in the immediate aftermath of the historic flooding.
Rising rivers forced Yellowstone to close all its entrances to visitors. And prospects for the remainder of the summer tourist season remain bleak. Gateway communities depend heavily — almost exclusively — on tourism for the means of day-to-day existence.
The north entrance to park in Gardiner may remain closed for the remainder of the season, and the road from Gardiner to Cooke City has been heavily damaged. That road is the lifeline for Cooke City’s basic needs — food, health care, education and everything else. Tourist traffic in both communities dried up instantly during the flooding and is unlikely to come back this summer.
The outlook for the park entrance at West Yellowstone is better, though park officials say they may have to limit visitor numbers through a reservation system to minimize crowding in those areas of the park that can reopen. So tourist numbers there will likely remain lower than normal.
Individuals who lost jobs in the wake of the floods can migrate to communities farther away from the park for work where there are labor shortages — though they may face housing challenges in those places. But gateway business owners don’t have that option.
The situation merits the full attention of our elected leaders. All three members of our congressional delegation and Gov. Greg Gianforte must exhaust all possible means for helping the park to reopen and provide relief for stressed businesses.
For the park entrance towns, this is indeed a crisis that’s not going away any time soon. Let’s lay politics aside and get together on some real short-term solutions.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.