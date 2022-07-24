Let the news come to you

Bozeman area residents are frustrated with interruptions in postal deliveries. Many rural customers reported not receiving their mail for a week. Local Postal Service officials say the delays are due to staffing shortages. It seems the service is experiencing the same hiring problems other employers have reported.

The so-called Great Resignation sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic — mostly from baby boomers opting to retire earlier than initially planned — has significantly diminished the labor force. It may be cold comfort, but similar Postal Service delays have been reported in other states and communities.

In addition to delivery delays, endless lines have been reported at local post offices. This can be extremely frustrating, but don’t take it out on local workers. They are under the thumb of politicians and bureaucrats in Washington who control the funding and salaries of Postal Service employees. Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines have both written letters asking Postal Service officials to address the situation. They are encouraged to continue their efforts, but let’s face it: Nothing short of higher wages to attract more workers will ultimately fix the problem.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

