Bozeman area residents are frustrated with interruptions in postal deliveries. Many rural customers reported not receiving their mail for a week. Local Postal Service officials say the delays are due to staffing shortages. It seems the service is experiencing the same hiring problems other employers have reported.
The so-called Great Resignation sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic — mostly from baby boomers opting to retire earlier than initially planned — has significantly diminished the labor force. It may be cold comfort, but similar Postal Service delays have been reported in other states and communities.
In addition to delivery delays, endless lines have been reported at local post offices. This can be extremely frustrating, but don’t take it out on local workers. They are under the thumb of politicians and bureaucrats in Washington who control the funding and salaries of Postal Service employees. Montana Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines have both written letters asking Postal Service officials to address the situation. They are encouraged to continue their efforts, but let’s face it: Nothing short of higher wages to attract more workers will ultimately fix the problem.
The U.S. Postal Service is a favorite punching bag of free-market advocates whose gospel says the private-sector can do everything better. But while services like FedEX and UPS have picked off the more lucrative parcel delivery functions of the Postal Service, no one has proven to up to the herculean task of visiting every mailing address on a consistent regular basis — six days a week in most cases.
The Postal Service has lost much of its business to electronic communications and private-sector parcel delivery services, but it’s still an essential government service, as evidenced by local residents’ need for the regular delivery that has been interrupted. And it will continue to be essential for the foreseeable future. No private-sector interest is stepping up to takeover the task.
Now it is incumbent upon our representatives in D.C. to see it is adequately funded and staffed — either through adequate postal rates or general fund subsidies. In the long term, that’s the only way these delivery delays will be successfully addressed.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.