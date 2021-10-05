Editorial: Fire station relocation a good investment By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman voters are being asked to approve a $6.7 million property tax bond to relocate the South 19th Avenue fire station to Kagy Boulevard on the Montana State University campus. The move will be part of revamping the fire department, which will include moving the downtown station to the city’s new Public Safety Center on North Rouse Avenue.As taxpayers weigh proposed increases for education and local government, they must consider priorities. And topping that list of priorities has to be emergency services. The fire department changes are essential to staying on top of demands for service, and voters should approve the bond.The proposal comes as the fire department’s annual report shows that response times have increased for emergency calls recently. The average 2020 response time was 7 minutes and 47 seconds, an increase of almost 20 seconds over the previous year but well over the 6 minute goal the department has set for itself. Fire officials are not optimistic the new station configuration will bring response times down, but it will help prevent them from going higher.The number of calls to the department was 4,621 last year, down slightly from the previous year likely because the COVID-19 pandemic kept people at home in 2020. Outside of that anomaly, calls for service have been increasing steadily with population growth, so much so that more than half the time, calls come when the nearest station is already out on another call, forcing trucks to respond from another, more distant station. The relocation of the South 19th station is needed to put it closer to areas experiencing the most growth. And at the current location, firefighters struggle to get out of the station quickly during periods of heavy traffic.But the move will also include the construction of a larger, better-equipped station at MSU. The existing station was built in 1974 and demands have changed considerably since then. That station is running out of room for a lot of the newer firefighting technology as well as room for living quarters for those who are on duty.The bond will cost a homeowner $18.83 on a home with a taxable value of $364,000. That’s a small price to pay for keeping our emergency services up to par.Vote yes on the fire station relocation bond. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Editorial: MSU enrollment records a boon for Bozeman Posted: Oct. 3, 2021 Editorial: The Montana Legislature's wolf changes may blow up in its face Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Editorial: Body-worn cameras a much-needed addition Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Editorial: The lowest of many low points in this pandemic Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Editorial: Live events are back, but stay vigilant Posted: Sep. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back