Due to a major press malfunction, the Saturday, August 13th edition of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle was not printed.
However, you can view today's electronic replica newspaper by clicking on the E-edition link in the top left corner of our webpage
The plan is to print both the Saturday and Sunday editions tonight and have them delivered on Sunday morning.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Federal Emergency Management Administration this past week began closing down regional centers set up to help victims of June flooding register for assistance. It’s a significant milestone in an historic event that impacted parts of southwest Montana.
It was just two months ago that heavy rains and rapid snowmelt combined to turn the Yellowstone River and other regional waterways into torrents that wiped out roads and stranded tourists and residents. The effects from the flooding are far from over. And there are always those who will find fault with the response to the disaster. But on balance, federal, state and local agencies and individuals stepped up in a big way to minimize the impacts of this disaster.
Local and regional first responders cooperated in exemplary fashion to reach all those stranded and evacuate those in the flood’s path. And not a single human life was lost. Federal funds were made available to help those who suffered significant losses. Local agencies and donors supplemented that aid. The Park County Community Foundation established a flood relief fund supported by local donors.
The National Park Service reopened as much of Yellowstone National Park as possible as rapidly as possible. The tourist season has returned to some sense of normalcy in West Yellowstone. But the other Yellowstone gateway towns of Gardner and Cooke City are not so fortunate. They continue to be hampered by road closures. And the economic effects of the flood in those communities are severe.
It will take years for the region to fully recover from this year’s flooding. Road construction and other infrastructure repairs will take significant effort and resources. And it’s a troubling reality that so-called 100-year and 500-year floods have been occurring much more frequently in recent decades than in the past. Climate change could make that the new normal. Collectively we need to adjust our mindset and prepare for more of what we saw in June.
But for now we should take comfort in knowing our friends, neighbors and those in positions of responsibility pitched in when needed and got us through this year’s disaster as well as can be expected.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
