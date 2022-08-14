Let the news come to you

The Federal Emergency Management Administration this past week began closing down regional centers set up to help victims of June flooding register for assistance. It’s a significant milestone in an historic event that impacted parts of southwest Montana.

It was just two months ago that heavy rains and rapid snowmelt combined to turn the Yellowstone River and other regional waterways into torrents that wiped out roads and stranded tourists and residents. The effects from the flooding are far from over. And there are always those who will find fault with the response to the disaster. But on balance, federal, state and local agencies and individuals stepped up in a big way to minimize the impacts of this disaster.

Local and regional first responders cooperated in exemplary fashion to reach all those stranded and evacuate those in the flood’s path. And not a single human life was lost. Federal funds were made available to help those who suffered significant losses. Local agencies and donors supplemented that aid. The Park County Community Foundation established a flood relief fund supported by local donors.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

