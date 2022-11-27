Let the news come to you

Gov. Greg Gianforte has sent lawmakers a budget proposal for the next two fiscal years. Though it is generous with funding for the University System it does not include money for a new building to house Gallatin College.

The governor, legislators, the state Board of Regents and private-sector businesses who benefit from the college’s graduates are all strongly urged to find a way to pay for that new building.

Gallatin College is one of fastest growing units of the U-system, with a 10% increase in enrollment just this year. College officials say it could grow even faster but lack of space prevents them from enrolling all the students who want in, and there are waitlists for some of its more popular programs.

