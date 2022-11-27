Gov. Greg Gianforte has sent lawmakers a budget proposal for the next two fiscal years. Though it is generous with funding for the University System it does not include money for a new building to house Gallatin College.
The governor, legislators, the state Board of Regents and private-sector businesses who benefit from the college’s graduates are all strongly urged to find a way to pay for that new building.
Gallatin College is one of fastest growing units of the U-system, with a 10% increase in enrollment just this year. College officials say it could grow even faster but lack of space prevents them from enrolling all the students who want in, and there are waitlists for some of its more popular programs.
The college is part of Montana State University, and lawmakers have been historically stingy giving MSU funds for buildings. The perception seems to be that this campus benefits from the largesse of mega-donors — $101 million for the college of nursing, $50 million for the college of engineering, and $25 million for the college of business, to be specific. So why does the state need to pony up more money? (Remember, getting state money for the renovation of Romney Hall took 10 years.)
But lawmakers are reminded the Gallatin College has no uber-wealthy advocates and it serves an entirely different constituency than the four-year university. It primarily issues two-year associate degrees and one-year certificates to graduates who immediately into the local workforce.
Businesses who hire Gallatin College grads have helped fund and provide space and instruction for programs that benefit those businesses. Gianforte has said he is open to contributing state funds for a new college building. But he would like to see some of those private-sector businesses pitch in. Those that can afford it are urged to dig deep and contribute. They could reap big staffing benefits in the form of skilled workers if they do so.
Let’s please not have a repeat of the tooth-pulling ordeal it took to get state funding for Romney Hall. Gallatin College classes are now spread over seven locations with limited space around the city. Let’s find the money for a new, spacious home for the college during the legislative session that starts in January.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
