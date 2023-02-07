Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A bill being considered in the Montana Legislature would create a grant program meant to help local food banks buy more local food.

What a wonderful idea.

House Bill 276, introduced by Rep. Marty Malone, R-Pray, along with a few co-sponsors, would establish and allocate $1 million to a “Farm to Food Bank” grant program. Food banks that receive money from the program could use it to buy from local agricultural producers, improve food storage and transportation or provide resources to smaller food distributors.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you