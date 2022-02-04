There was a time when the opening of a child care facility wouldn’t be front page news. But these are extraordinary times. The Rising Stars Early Learning Center opened to considerable fanfare earlier this week — including a front page Chronicle story. And it merited every bit it.
Unless you’re a young parent, you can be blissfully unaware of the scarcity and staggering cost of child care. For families who need two paychecks to meet the high cost of living locally, finding child care can be very difficult. If you do succeed, the cost can be so prohibitive it may effectively wipe out that second income. And the situation has only been made worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rising Stars, opened by Family Promise of Gallatin Valley, welcomed 20 children from 6 months to 5 years of age on Monday. When it reaches capacity, the center will accommodate 96 children, including infants as young as 4 weeks. That’s a significant number that will help meet the local demand. Moreover, the center will reserve half its capacity for lower income families at reduced costs.
But as important as it is, this is about a lot more than just child care. The educational aspect of the center is paramount. Numerous studies have proven the value of pre-kindergarten education for success later in school. And that success is key to an employable labor force and the general welfare of the economy. Recent legislatures have stubbornly refused to fund universal early childhood education programs for public schools. Montana is one of just six states with no state-funded early childhood education, and that leaves Montana families scrambling to find programs that will give their children the edge they need later in life.
Family Promise is applauded for opening its new child care center. Also commended are the forward thinking employers who provide child care options for their employees, including Bozeman Public Schools and Montana State University, Zoot Enterprises and Bozeman Health, among others.
The center is housed in Family Promise’s $5.4 million building that will also provide daytime shelter for those experiencing homelessness, along with other educational and homelessness prevention programs. Also included are opportunities for Montana State University education students to fulfill degree requirements by observing the child care operations.
The organization continues to work towards paying off debts incurred in the construction of the facility. Those who wish to help can do so by visiting https://www.familypromisegv.org/.