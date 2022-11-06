Living out in Montana’s wild places is a dream for many. The quiet, lack of crowds and crime and sense of self-sufficiency can make for an idyllic existence — until getting sick necessitates sophisticated health care that can only be found in cities. At that point living away from it all can become a major obstacle to one’s physical, mental and financial health.
And it’s measurable. Those living away from Montana’s six major population centers are 20% more likely to be deprived of the care they need to survive cancer. And it’s estimated 76% of Montanans are in that situation.
A collaboration of several local, regional and national organizations is going to address this need. Funded by a grant from the Merck Foundation, Montana State University College of Nursing, Bozeman Health, Barrett Hospital in Dillon and the American Society of Clinical Oncology are conducting a pilot project to bring cancer care to rural areas. The goal of the project is to create a template that will improve access to care in rural areas throughout the nation.
Through this project, rural residents who have had to travel hundreds of miles for cancer treatment in one of the state’s larger cities will soon be able to get it in Dillon, a city of fewer than 4,000 residents in Beaverhead County nearly two hours from Bozeman by car. Health care workers there are being trained and equipped to administer chemotherapy infusions. The plan is to have the facility up and running by late next year.
The five-year project aims to identify the obstacles to setting up remote care facilities and finding workarounds that can be used to set up similar care centers in other sparsely populated areas. Up to now, efforts at addressing rural cancer treatment problems have focused on bringing the patients to the care facility rather than taking the treatment to the patients.
Health care and impediments to accessing it have emerged as critical national issues in the 21st century. Geographic isolation should not be one of those impediments. The Merck Foundation is applauded for funding this effort, and the hospitals, MSU and the ASCO are commended for find a way to work together on the project.
This is critical work with the potential to improve and prolong the lives of countless Americans living in rural areas.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
