Living out in Montana’s wild places is a dream for many. The quiet, lack of crowds and crime and sense of self-sufficiency can make for an idyllic existence — until getting sick necessitates sophisticated health care that can only be found in cities. At that point living away from it all can become a major obstacle to one’s physical, mental and financial health.

And it’s measurable. Those living away from Montana’s six major population centers are 20% more likely to be deprived of the care they need to survive cancer. And it’s estimated 76% of Montanans are in that situation.

A collaboration of several local, regional and national organizations is going to address this need. Funded by a grant from the Merck Foundation, Montana State University College of Nursing, Bozeman Health, Barrett Hospital in Dillon and the American Society of Clinical Oncology are conducting a pilot project to bring cancer care to rural areas. The goal of the project is to create a template that will improve access to care in rural areas throughout the nation.

