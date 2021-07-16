Bozeman city officials are commended for declaring a stage two drought and imposing restrictions on the use of water. City residents should fully cooperate in these measures, and we might as well get used to it. At least some of these policy changes could become the new normal.
The drought declaration limits single-family home lawn watering to two days a week (even addresses on Sundays and Thursdays, odd addresses on Saturdays and Wednesdays). Multifamily dwellings and other buildings can water on Tuesdays and Fridays with all watering banned on Mondays. In a particularly astute move, the declaration also provides for surcharges tacked on to water bills to discourage excessive use of water.
It’s no secret spring and early summer have brought unusually warm and dry conditions throughout the West, and Montana is no exception. City staff had initially planned to ask the city commission for stage one water measures — voluntary cutbacks. But the situation deteriorated so rapidly that stage two measures were warranted by the time the commission met this week. City staff estimates the city will have used up 75% of water available in Hyalite Reservoir by the end of the season. Imposing water-use restrictions now will help ensure we make it through the season without the kind of water supply crisis experienced in other parts of the West.
Climate isn’t the same as weather and, going forward, we will have some summer weather that is wetter than in other years. But clearly the trend is toward higher temperatures, more rapid snow melt and lower precipitation. As the city plans for the future, these changes will have to be considered. Anticipated population growth will force the city to find new sources of water, but that can get expensive. Conservation measures will be a crucial component of future water policy.
That may mean routine restrictions on lawn watering. It could also mean mandating developers include drought-resistant landscaping in new subdivisions and incentivizing homeowners to convert their existing landscaping to that which needs less water.
The combination of growth and climate change are making water use planning one of the most important issues facing local government in southwest Montana. And the time to get started on dealing with that is now.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
