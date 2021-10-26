Editorial: Drawing an extremely important line for Montana isn't easy. But we have to get it right. By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Districting and Apportionment Commission has proposed two possible maps of Montana’s two congressional districts. And each cuts a different county in two. Commission members acknowledge splitting counties is not a desirable outcome but seem to think that it’s unavoidable.But looking at the regulations governing the commission’s work, there may be some wiggle room.The map preferred by the two Republican members of the five-member commission would split up Gallatin County, placing most of it in the eastern district, along with Billings, Helena and Great Falls, while carving out Bozeman to be placed in the western district, which would also include Missoula, Butte and Kalispell. The other, which is the preferred option for the two Democrats on the commission, would leave Gallatin County intact in the western district, while splitting up Flathead County, leaving most of it in the eastern district while carving out a portion, including Whitefish to be placed in the western district. The latter map would also place Helena in the western district.The commission has to meet certain federal and state requirements in the process of creating the districts. Federal case law requires the districts to be equal in population “as nearly as practicable.” The state constitution, on the other hand, calls for consideration of political subdivisions, including counties, as well as keeping “communities of interest” intact. Taken together, it seems the commission could opt to keep counties intact, which most Montanans would likely prefer, while allowing for a small amount of inequality in population between the two congressional districts. Map 11, as outlined on the commission’s web site (https://mtredistricting.gov/congressional-maps-proposed-by-the-commission/) seems to offer the best option for that by merely including all of Flathead County in the eastern district.In any event, there are just a few days left that the public can weigh in on the process. It’s easy to do by going to the above web site and clicking on the interactive version of each of the preferred alternatives to provide comment.What the commission comes up with will determine how congressional representation plays out over the next 10 years. That makes it all the more important to get it right. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Helena District Gallatin County Politics Institutes Map Congressional District Great Falls Flathead County Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn should continue on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison's campaign a shift in local politics Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Gov. Gianforte's hypocritical stance on mandates Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: County, state jeopardizing lives of grizzly bears Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham a true public servant, deserves vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back