Instead of righting a wrong, the Montana Office of Public Instruction appears ready to double down.

The state agency that oversees public schools wants to penalize teachers who fail to comply with a 2021 law requiring them to notify parents if their child will receive  "human sexuality instruction." According to the Daily Montanan, officials want the Legislature to amend the law to classify a violation of that law as "gross neglect of duty," which can come with punishments as severe as revoking a teacher's certification.

As if our public school teachers don't have enough to deal with. Worrying about the right way to punish them ignores the glaring problem this law created in the first place: an ocean of uncertainty about what materials warrant parental notification. 

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

