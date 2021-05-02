News that Montana gets a second seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is a big deal — a very big deal. Two seats in the 435-seat House may not sound like much. But it provides one representative for just over 500,000 Montanans. That makes us the most well represented state in the nation.
The second seat was widely anticipated due to population growth. But it was no done deal. There were fears COVID-19 obstacles that plagued the 2020 census would leave the state’s population undercounted.
Now it’s up to the state’s Districting and Apportionment Commission to draw up the boundaries of each representative’s district. And they should be left to do their work without any shenanigans from partisan interests.
The five-member commission is uniquely nonpartisan with two chosen by Republicans and two by Democrats. The fifth person — the chair — is chosen by the other four members. If they can’t agree on that person, the state Supreme Court appoints the chair.
Let’s face it: It’s wasted ink to tell politicians to butt out of this process. GOP lawmakers already amended a clause into an election-related bill in the waning days of the recently ended session to give the Legislature more say over how the districts are drawn. But a similar measure tried by the 2003 Legislature was shot down by the state Supreme Court. The high court may be called upon again in this case.
What the politicians from both parties would like to do is lump together parts of the state that will provide a majority of conservative or liberal voters in each of the two districts that will favor their party. That practice — called gerrymandering — is practiced so extensively around the country that, by one estimate a few years back, only 27 of the 435 seats in the House are competitive. The rest are pretty much a done deal before the first vote is cast.
That kind of makes the term “House of Representatives” an oxymoron. And we don’t want our state to add to that sorry state of affairs.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
