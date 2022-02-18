The Montana Legislative Audit Division staff had some disturbing information to share with lawmakers recently: State agencies have been refusing to hand over data necessary for auditors to do their work.
The Audit Division is commissioned to examine the records of government departments to determine if those departments are being run efficiently and funds are spent appropriately. But they say those agencies’ staff often needlessly delay or flat out refuse to provide information requested to perform audits.
Division staff told members of the Legislative Audit Committee the agencies often cite privacy issues in their refusals. In a case involving the Department of Corrections, department officials refused to provide information on how inmates are screened to determine which treatment programs to refer them to. The audit staff wanted the information to see if those programs were effective at preventing repeat offenses. Corrections officials refused citing, the inmates’ right to privacy. And they even balked at an Audit Division request the inmates be asked to waive their privacy rights. Ironically, the division went to outside contractors that provided the treatment and got most of the information anyway.
Audit staff said this resistance predates Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration. But this should be a test of his leadership. Asked about the issue an administration spokesperson said it was the first time the governor had heard of the problem. Now that he knows, however, he should take action and ask audit staff to provide him with all requests for information from administration agencies. He should then order the information be provided or demand written justification for not doing so.
The Audit Division performs some of the most important work for assuring citizens their government is functioning properly. It provides a critical, independent outside perspective on how agencies are performing their work. In the past, audits produced by the division have uncovered wasteful and inefficient practices that were subsequently corrected.
But this vital process cannot work if bureaucrats within the agencies refuse to cooperate. Division staff said other states have levied criminal penalties for such refusals but they would prefer to simply cultivate a cooperative relationship between the division and the agencies.
That sounds reasonable. And with the governor’s active participation, this should be ironed out quickly.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
