Montana State University football fans were disappointed to watch the Bobcats fall to South Dakota State last Saturday, bringing the 2022 season to an end.

But they shouldn’t let their disappointment detract from what has been another extraordinary season. The Cats finished with a 12-2 record after making it to the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision of NCAA Division I for the third season in a row, going back to before COVID-cancelled 2020 season. The team also won a share of the Big Sky Conference title and extended its home winning streak to 20 — the longest in the FCS — including a decisive victory over cross-state rival University of Montana.

Those are remarkable accomplishments. They firmly establish the Bobcats among the elite programs in the FCS. And that’s saying something considering there are nearly 130 institutions that compete in the subdivision.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

