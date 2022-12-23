Montana State University football fans were disappointed to watch the Bobcats fall to South Dakota State last Saturday, bringing the 2022 season to an end.
But they shouldn’t let their disappointment detract from what has been another extraordinary season. The Cats finished with a 12-2 record after making it to the semifinals of the Football Championship Subdivision of NCAA Division I for the third season in a row, going back to before COVID-cancelled 2020 season. The team also won a share of the Big Sky Conference title and extended its home winning streak to 20 — the longest in the FCS — including a decisive victory over cross-state rival University of Montana.
Those are remarkable accomplishments. They firmly establish the Bobcats among the elite programs in the FCS. And that’s saying something considering there are nearly 130 institutions that compete in the subdivision.
The team achieved such success with a deep bench that stepped up while multiple team standouts battled through injuries. The team led the subdivision in total rushing yards even though the strongest runners were laid up for parts of the season — perhaps a testament to a young offensive line that far exceeded preseason expectations.
To put the success of recent seasons in perspective, one has to go back a couple of decades and beyond when the MSU football program achieved fair to middling success on the field at best. Attendance was sparse and fan enthusiasm was tepid.
In recent years, crowds regularly approach or even exceed 20,000, placing the program in the top five among FCS schools. Drawing that many people to an event in a sparsely populated state like Montana is extraordinary, and the Cats do it for six regular season games with a couple of playoff contests tacked on for good measure.
Success breeds success. MSU football’s reputation as a winning program has been attracting outstanding coaching and playing talent. The team recruits from all over the nation but boasts an impressive number of native Montanans in its ranks. And the program has maintained an emphasis on academic success to go with its achievements on the field, with many players achieving honors in the classroom.
Congratulations are extended to the Bobcats for another impressive campaign. And there is ample reason for optimism we will see more of the same in the future.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
