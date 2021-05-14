The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over yet, but as the end of the yearlong-plus ordeal and a return to normalcy becomes plausible, it’s apparent that some of the impacts of the disease have been profound and may be permanent.
Kids have had their education seriously disrupted by remote learning. The labor pool has dried up and businesses are desperate to fill job vacancies. Professionals have found they don’t have to commute to an office every day. Virus-driven urban refugees have made a run on local real estate and driven prices through the roof.
Local policymakers have a commendable history of planning for the future. But post-pandemic, all those plans may need serious reconsideration.
Just how far have students fallen behind due to lack of classroom instruction? Are there ways to measure it and make up for lost time? School administrators are urged to get out in front of the issue before it shows up in lower standardized test scores.
Past and present city commissions have worked long and hard on a strategic plan for land-use planning. But the pandemic-driven influx of newcomers may have changed the calculus in profound ways. Commissioners are urged to reexamine that plan and ask hard questions. Is the run on real estate generating more sprawl and are there ways to slow that down? Do traffic and parking policies need to be reworked as driving patterns have changed?
Many health care visits procedures have been successfully transitioned online. Bozeman Health and other area providers should consider making some of these changes permanent.
Montana State University just completed one of the most unusual years in its history with sporting events canceled or without fans in the stands and students subjected to a mix of online and classroom learning. The institution has learned a lot about student preferences and may need to consider altering some of its instructional policies permanently. And complicating MSU’s situation are new laws passed by the Legislature — including a provision to allow expanded gun rights on campus.
The rollout of vaccines has bent the rates of infection and hospitalization downward, and we can begin to anticipate the end of the pandemic and a return to normalcy. But it’s becoming clear it’s not going to be the same normal we left behind 15 months ago.
And now is the time to start coming to grips with that.
