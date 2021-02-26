Montana Sen. Steve Daines has said he will work to block and defeat President Biden’s nominee for secretary of the Interior. One way he could do that is by invoking an arcane Senate rule to place a hold on her nomination.
If that’s what he’s planning, he is urged to reconsider. Such a move would likely only delay the confirmation of Deb Haaland and simply gum up the works of an already highly partisan Senate.
Haaland is a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico. If confirmed, she would be the first Native American to serve in a cabinet level position, though her qualifications, not her ethnicity, are why she should be confirmed. The interior secretary oversees management of national parks, Bureau of Land Management lands and Indian reservations — all of which make up significant portions of Montana. Haaland has a strong legislative record advocating for those public lands and reservations and has been spoken of highly by members of both parties.
Daines has voiced sharp criticism of Haaland’s record of activism opposing oil fracking and interstate pipeline construction and has said her tenure in office would be bad for Montanans. That contention is contradicted by widespread public support for her appointment across the state. Some 2,500 Montanans signed a full-page ad published in state newspapers supporting Haaland.
Daines is certainly welcome to his political views and he is not begrudged a vote against Haaland’s confirmation to satisfy the ideologues in his base. But blocking her nomination will only slow the confirmation process. Should he do so by requesting a hold, it would be an abuse of a Senate rule allowing one senator to stall a procedural vote on a nominee. It would be nothing more than political theater.
Daines’ issues with Haaland are also troubling given that he had no difficulty supporting the tenure of former Secretary of Interior David Bernhardt under former President Trump. Bernhardt has a history of lobbying for oil industry clients and was the subject of an Interior Department inspector general’s investigation into his many conflicts of interest.
And Daines is reminded that elections have consequences. And president Biden should be free to pick who he chooses for his cabinet. The hyperpartisan politics of the day may demand Daines and his GOP colleagues vote against Haaland’s confirmation. But there’s no justification for throwing a monkey wrench into the works by blocking a vote on Haaland’s confirmation and delaying the process.
