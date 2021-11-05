Editorial: Courts building bond is a big win for Gallatin County By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 5, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gallatin County voters took a deep breath and did the right thing on Tuesday when they voted decisively to approve a $29 million bond issue to build a new building for district and justice courts.To be sure, it could not have been easy for many. The bond issue will add more to the inexorable upward trajectory of property taxes on homeowners. But this was a debt we needed to take on.The antiquated and crowded Law and Justice Center is simple no longer adequate. Architects have said an earthquake could pose a risks to lives of those who work and do business there. But now they can start the countdown to the day they can move into new and safer environs.It seems the third time is the charm for county commissioners. They had unsuccessfully sought two earlier iterations of a new law enforcement and courts building. Prior to this latest request, commissioners had found new, less pricey digs for much of the sheriff’s office operations by purchasing a former shooting range building near Four Corners. That enabled them to cut the price tag for a new building — one solely for the courts — by about half. The county had similar experiences with its quest to build a new detention center. That, too, took three tries to get it over the top.By and large, county voters have not been stingy with their property taxes. Bond levies for new schools, libraries, open space and trails routinely win voter approval. The same voters, however, seem to become decidedly more frugal when it comes to funding things associated with law enforcement and justice. But those facilities are just as important as the quality-of-life measures that so handily win approval.County commissioners are commended for stepping back and finding a more affordable plan for housing sheriff operations and the courts. Their actions should serve as an example of the kind of practicality all elected leaders should take when they ask voters for big ticket items.And the voters are commended as well for recognizing the very real need for this new building and taking on the added tax burden to pay for it. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Building Voter Commissioner Finance Building Industry Law Politics Approval Bond Issue Court Gallatin County Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Hager, Frank Posted: 1 a.m. Montana redistricting commission lands on final congressional map Posted: 6:15 p.m. Former Montana Gov. Mark Racicot speaks at MSU, urges students to be 'fearless' Posted: 5:45 p.m. 80-acre campus in the works for Yellowstone Theological Institute in Bozeman Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Prosecutor: Ruggs drove 156 mph before fatal crash in Vegas Posted: Nov. 4, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back