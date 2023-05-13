Among the biggest fears observers had at the outset of the 2023 Montana Legislature was that the GOP supermajority would find a way to pass proposals to amend the Montana Constitution.
They sure tried.
A dizzying number of constitutional referenda were put forward — on guns, on trapping, on changing elections. The proposals, if passed by a two-thirds majority of both chambers, would go to voters.
Republicans held more than two-thirds of all legislative seats, so party line votes would have been enough. It seemed like a cake walk.
It wasn’t. When the session ended last week, it turned out they’d failed to pass a single one.
That’s something we can all be grateful for out of the 2023 session, a legislative sprint in which Republicans wielded their immense power in many other disappointing ways.
Already, attorneys have filed a challenge against one new law: Senate Bill 99, which banned gender-affirming care for minors. The suit argues that the law violates the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to privacy, human dignity and to seek health care. It’s plausible more lawsuits will follow.
And yet, there were still some bipartisan successes that made their way to the governor’s desk. Take, for example, Bozeman Democratic Rep. Alice Buckley’s House Bill 648, which creates a child care scholarship program. It wasn’t an easy push, but a coalition of Democrats and Republicans got it done. The governor should sign it into law.
The rejection of constitutional referenda can be considered a bipartisan success, too.
Montana’s Constitution, written in 1972, has been under attack over the past few years, despite its status as one of the strongest state constitutions in the country. The attacks came from members of the GOP who thought they had ways to improve it — despite broad public opposition to tinkering with the document.
Ironically, the demise of those proposals came from within their own party. All it took was a handful of defectors to join Democrats in voting down amendment proposals.
Some insiders saw this coming all along. Senate Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, told Lee Newspapers last week that he wasn’t surprised the referenda failed. From the outset, he knew some Republicans weren’t going to support the proposals, and that the hubbub about constitutional amendments was just a “distraction.”
Maybe that’s true. But it doesn’t mean the threats were nothing to worry about — or that they’ll go away by the time lawmakers reconvene in 2025.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.