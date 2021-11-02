Editorial: Compromise on a trail in the Crazy Mountains is a good thing. But it won't always be the right solution. By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 2, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After years of discussions and collaboration, landowners and conservationists recently celebrated the opening of a rerouted trail in the Crazy Mountains.The original trail, which has historically been used by the public to reach Forest Service land, crosses private land for some six miles. Relocating it mostly onto public land preserves access to the Forest Service land. The Crazy Mountain Stockgrowers Association, the Park County Environmental Council and the Montana Wildlife Federation are commended for reaching compromise and seeing the new trail through to its completion.But it bears noting that not everyone is pleased about the way things turned out. Kathryn QannaYahu of the group Enhancing Montana’s Wildlife and Habitat notes the new trail is a more difficult way to access the Forest Service lands it reaches. “The abandoning of the easements in this case was not to the public’s benefit. We lost out …,” she said, adding that her group is trying to get the original public easement restored. By law, when the public continuously uses a right-of-way for five years or more in the full knowledge of the owner of land, an easement is established. Such is the case with several trails into the Crazy Mountains, an area chopped up into a mix of private and public landownership because of land granted to railroads to incentivize development in the 19th century.The Forest Service has been pursuing land swaps to resolve some of the conflicts. But QannaYahu’s group, along with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and Skyline Sportsmen, sued the Forest Service, alleging it hasn’t sufficiently pursued legal action against landowner efforts to obstruct the historic easements the public has a right to. These groups’ concerns deserve consideration. Litigation is expensive, time-consuming and antagonistic to the parties involved. And the outcome is uncertain. It should only be a last resort. But the Forest Service must consider that every time it pursues an alternative access — through a land swap or trail reroute — to a legally established easement, it is setting a precedent.While some of these workarounds may look like the best solutions in the Crazies, in cases of other access obstructions, private landowners could cite the agency’s actions in the Crazies and insist they are entitled to cut off access when there are no — or only extremely difficult — ways to establish alternative access routes. And that could put the agency on shaky ground.Obstruction of access to public lands is a big and growing problem as population pressure increases on our wildlands. That only makes the preservation of access to public lands all the more important.Forest Service officials are urged to keep that in mind as they continue to seek resolutions to access issues in the Crazies. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Forest Service Litigation Law Land Crazy Mountains Landowner Trail Public Land Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Lawsuit over Montana State University's switch to online classes amid pandemic allowed to continue Posted: Nov. 1, 2021 Deadline looming for decision on Montana's new congressional map Posted: Nov. 1, 2021 Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law Posted: Oct. 31, 2021 Editorial: Bozeman School Board faces its most important task Posted: Oct. 31, 2021 Letter to the editor: Wambsgans a perfect fit for municipal judge seat Posted: Oct. 31, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back