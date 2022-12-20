Let the news come to you

A federal judge has ruled a Montana law barring vaccination requirements for employees cannot be enforced against health care facilities. It was a welcome ruling and a victory for common sense.

Of all the harmful fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the most egregious will likely prove to be the rejection of proven science and the politicization of vaccines. Vaccines — and especially the COVID vaccines — are among the safest and most effective preventative measures for a whole range of diseases. They have essentially removed the threat from deadly and crippling diseases like smallpox and polio. Schools have required them for decades. And most parents have complied without question. But when the pandemic struck, vaccines somehow turned into an irrational left-right wedge issue.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature jumped on the hysteria and passed a law prohibiting employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated — including health care facilities. It was only at the last minute an exception was inserted for long-term care facilities because failing to require vaccines in those settings meant the loss of federal funding. But the vaccine-requirement ban remained for other health care institutions, including hospitals.

