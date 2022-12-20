A federal judge has ruled a Montana law barring vaccination requirements for employees cannot be enforced against health care facilities. It was a welcome ruling and a victory for common sense.
Of all the harmful fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the most egregious will likely prove to be the rejection of proven science and the politicization of vaccines. Vaccines — and especially the COVID vaccines — are among the safest and most effective preventative measures for a whole range of diseases. They have essentially removed the threat from deadly and crippling diseases like smallpox and polio. Schools have required them for decades. And most parents have complied without question. But when the pandemic struck, vaccines somehow turned into an irrational left-right wedge issue.
Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature jumped on the hysteria and passed a law prohibiting employers from requiring workers to get vaccinated — including health care facilities. It was only at the last minute an exception was inserted for long-term care facilities because failing to require vaccines in those settings meant the loss of federal funding. But the vaccine-requirement ban remained for other health care institutions, including hospitals.
Health care professionals and organizations challenged the law and won. And how could the judge have ruled otherwise? When one goes to a hospital to receive care, one expects to be treated in the best manner and with the best practices possible. How can those expectations be met when patients can’t be assured those treating them are vaccinated against a highly infectious, deadly disease.
The anti-science, anti-vaccine nonsense is just one of many irrational culture war issues exploited by rightwing talk show hosts and performance politicians who appeal to voters’ basest instincts.
Very credible recent studies have concluded COVID-19 vaccines have saved some 3 million American lives. But more than 1 million have lost their lives to the pandemic, and those same studies indicate hundreds of thousands of lives could have been saved if more people were vaccinated.
We expect our elected leaders to recognize misinformation when they hear it and rise above it when legislating. The ban on employer-mandated vaccinations was a failure in that regard. Let’s hope lawmakers take note of this court ruling and act with more discretion when they convene next month in Helena.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
