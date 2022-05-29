City officials are taking heat from user groups for closing the Swim Center at Bozeman High. A lot of people depend on that pool for daily exercise and team practice. And they made their concerns known at last week’s city commission meeting.
But the structural flaws found during an inspection in preparation for the installation of a heating and cooling system were apparently so dire as to endanger public safety. Those involved in making the decision say they were acting out of an abundance of caution. And that’s what should be expected. Failure to act now could have resulted in preventable tragedy.
Officials say the center could remain closed for at least six months. To their credit, though, they are making efforts to open the outdoor pool at Bogert Park as soon as possible and searching for possible substitute indoor pool time at area hotels and country clubs.
This closure may serve as a cautionary tale. The discovery of structural flaws in the Swim Center underscores the importance of maintaining inspection schedules for public buildings. Given the apparent severity of problems with the center’s roof and walls, it’s concerning these problems weren’t discovered earlier.
Though it may or may not have been a factor in this case, the sudden forced closure also points out the importance of regular maintenance. Citizen members of school boards and local government commissions are under pressure to keep budgets balanced and minimize the spending of taxpayer dollars. In their quest to find savings, deferring regular maintenance is often viewed as low-hanging fruit, and the temptation to save money this way can be powerful. But there can be a hefty a price to pay for that. Putting off regular maintenance can cause the costs of repair to mount up, making what could have been a minor expense much greater. Such may turn out to be the case with the Swim Center.
The closure, perhaps surprisingly, revealed how many people and user groups depend on the pool and how much this disrupts routines that are important to them. Their concerns are real and should be respected by city commissioners and staff.
But hopefully some important lessons will learned from this inconvenience and similar closures can be prevented in the future.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
