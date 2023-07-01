The Legislature has managed to clean up one part of a mess made by the governor.
Last month, Montana legislators voted overwhelmingly to overturn Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of House Bill 868, an appropriations bill that included the mechanism for sending marijuana tax money to a conservation program through Senate Bill 442 — a widely supported bill that would use pot tax money for two conservation programs and county road maintenance.
What the governor did with SB 442 created the mess. He vetoed it at the chaotic close of the 2023 Legislature, as the House was still considering bills and moments before the Senate adjourned. The Senate never had a chance to consider the veto, but the House did, and the Secretary of State’s Office hasn’t polled legislators on whether to overturn the veto. A pair of lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to force a poll.
It’s going to take a while to sort that part out. But the override of Gianforte’s HB 868 veto is something to celebrate. It shows a veto-proof majority for SB 442 still exists, and that supporters are serious about getting this compromise bill in place.
It also reiterates a point that almost everyone seems to agree on: The governor made the wrong choice.
Recreational marijuana sales have raised oodles and oodles of tax revenue for Montana, even though the sales only began in 2022. Gianforte came into the 2023 Legislature with grand plans for reconfiguring the way that money is spent. He wanted to shift the revenue away from Habitat Montana, a wildly popular conservation program, and put the money toward public safety.
The idea was shot down. Others were bandied about, but lawmakers eventually coalesced around SB 442.
Gianforte decided long before SB 442 reached his desk that he wanted to kill it. He made abundantly clear that he thought Habitat Montana had enough cash, and that he doesn’t want the state in the business of helping counties maintain roads.
His veto letter also claimed the bill wasn’t funded. That’s what HB 868 did — so yes, once that was vetoed, there was no funding. But that’s changed now, thanks to the Legislature. Now they deserve the chance to override the SB 442 veto.
The final outcome of this depends on the courts. If nothing else, one can hope this saga has made the governor consider the possibility that the best ideas might not always be his, and that refusing compromise often results in a headache.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
