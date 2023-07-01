Let the news come to you

The Legislature has managed to clean up one part of a mess made by the governor.

Last month, Montana legislators voted overwhelmingly to overturn Gov. Greg Gianforte’s veto of House Bill 868, an appropriations bill that included the mechanism for sending marijuana tax money to a conservation program through Senate Bill 442 — a widely supported bill that would use pot tax money for two conservation programs and county road maintenance.

What the governor did with SB 442 created the mess. He vetoed it at the chaotic close of the 2023 Legislature, as the House was still considering bills and moments before the Senate adjourned. The Senate never had a chance to consider the veto, but the House did, and the Secretary of State’s Office hasn’t polled legislators on whether to overturn the veto. A pair of lawsuits have been filed in an attempt to force a poll.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

