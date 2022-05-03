Bozeman city officials are inching ahead with a plan to implement paid parking downtown during peak tourist season to raise money for creating more parking. But the proposal is meeting with resistance from some business owners. That’s understandable since they are the ones to be most impacted by the proposal. But that’s the same reason the city should let business owners have a say in what ultimately happens.
The business owners fear paid street parking will drive customers away from downtown to other shopping and dining locations with free parking. They are also concerned it will make an already tight labor market even tighter. Hiring help will be more difficult, they say, when potential employees realize they have to pay for parking.
On top of all that, residents near downtown fear paid parking will drive employees of downtown businesses into adjacent neighborhoods in search of free parking.
Those are all viable concerns, but let’s face some facts: Right now, at least anecdotally, parking downtown isn’t that difficult most of the time. With a little patience and some parallel parking skills, most downtown visitors find a convenient spot. The city parking garage, where fees are already imposed, is another option. During popular events that draw crowds, things might be a little more difficult. But as the area’s population and tourist traffic increase, it’s only going to get worse. And waiting for a crisis to develop before acting is not a smart strategy. The business owners need to acknowledge that and offer some viable alternatives.
Some business owners have said they would be more amenable to paid parking if there is a permit system for employees. A plan to have employees park at the fairgrounds and shuttle them downtown is also viewed favorably by some. And the city’s transportation advisory board is considering the establishment of resident-only parking zone around downtown similar to that in neighborhoods near Montana State University and Bozeman High School.
Some combination of those options should be a minimum before paid parking is established.
Downtown parking is a growing source of headaches and will have to be addressed. But acting rashly could have unintended consequences. City staff and commissioners are urged be deliberate and listen carefully to business owners’ concerns before initiating paid parking.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
