Montana State University football fans have to feel a little bit betrayed at Head Coach Jeff Choate’s departure. He took the program further into the playoffs in his last season than it had been in 35 years. He could have at least stuck around for another season to see if he and the Bobcats could top that.
But at least he gave those fans four memorable seasons.
Choate brought a unique swagger to the program with his riverboat gambler approach to the sport. If you thought you knew how the game was going to end under Choate’s tutelage, you needed to think again. He always seemed to have one more trick up his sleeve. Unlike too many overly cautious coaches who get a small lead and then play not to lose, Choate was always playing to win — and win big.
His style accompanied him off the field. At post-game press conferences, he exuded the same cockiness he displayed on the sideline. And it was infectious. No matter who the opponent was, his players always seemed to take the field confident they could win. And a lot of the time they did — notably in four consecutive wins over their archrival, the University of Montana Grizzlies.
Choate’s tenure was also free of any nasty scandals. His players mostly behaved themselves off the field and knuckled down in the classroom. And that’s important. The larger community values the football program for the entertainment it provides us on fall Saturday afternoons. But even the most ardent fans need to remember the student athletes who play football are students first and athletes second.
Now MSU Athletic Director Leon Costello has his work cut out for him finding a worthy replacement for Choate. That process has been slower than anticipated with a number of noteworthy candidates still in the mix. The challenge is complicated by the limited financial resources the program has to offer candidates coming from powerhouse national programs where the paychecks are hefty. And Choate will be earning one of those salaries as he takes over as co-defensive coordinator and linebacker coach at the University of Texas.
Good luck is wished for Coach Choate in his future endeavors. And the same is extended to Costello in his search for a replacement. Go Cats.
