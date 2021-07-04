For the first time since 2003, the Republican party controlled both the Montana Legislature and the governorship during the session that adjourned earlier this year. To say there was a pent up desire to enact the party’s most conservative ideologies is an understatement. Lawmakers pushed the envelope on a spate of social and political issues, including abortion, transgender rights, gun rights, wildlife management and a perceived bias in state courts, to name just few.
And as expected and predicted by political observers, laws enacted on many of those issues have drawn legal challenges. Pundits have quipped the biggest accomplishment of the 2021 Legislature was job creation — for lawyers.
This is costly, but it didn’t have to be.
To help do its work efficiently and effectively, the Legislature has at its disposal the Legislative Services Division. This is an independent, nonpartisan agency that employs an extensive staff, including lawyers, to draft bills and provide legal advice to lawmakers as they go about their work — all at taxpayer expense. When a bill is drafted at the request of a legislator, the drafters attach analyses that estimate the costs and other issues associated with the measure. These include flagging conflicts with existing law or the state Constitution.
Despite these warnings, legislators apparently thought they knew better. Now we pay the price. Not only do taxpayers foot the bill for the expert legal advice the Legislature gets from the Legislative Services Division. Now they are paying the prices for state lawyers to defend numerous pieces of ill-advised legislation in court.
To be fair, legislators — especially first-year members — were denied some of the training and one-on-one interaction they would normally have with division lawyers and others because much business had to be conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that’s no excuse for not reading or taking the advice of staff members.
And this is not to suggest legislators shouldn’t propose laws that promote their ideologies. Of course they should. Elections have consequences and voters decided to place an all-GOP government in office.
But they should do so wisely, and only after careful consideration of the expert advice they get from their own legal counsel.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.