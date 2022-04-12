The Bozeman City Commission is applauded for adopting a resolution aimed at erasing gender inequalities within the city’s workforce. The resolution designates Bozeman as a City for CEDAW, an acronym for the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.
The resolution may seem unnecessary to some in the year 2022. But inequities persist, notably in the area of compensation. Nationally women earn on average 82 cents for every $1 paid to men, according to 2022 State of Gender Pay Gap Report, released March 15. Those numbers were unchanged from the previous year. Even when resume gaps due to child bearing and rearing are factored in, pay for women with the same experience, education and other qualifications lags stubbornly behind that of men.
CEDAW dates back to 1979 when some 187 United Nations member countries adopted the convention. The United States was not among them. With the unanimous adoption of the resolution by the commission, Bozeman joins other U.S. cities that have been joining the movement over the last 10 years.
The resolution prioritizes the collection of gender equity data from the city’s workforce and calls for the development of an annual report. It also calls for an action plan to address inequities identified in the report and followup checks to measure progress. Locally, the resolution includes language calling for inequities experienced by “trans and non-binary people” to be addressed in the annual report. And that’s important. Differences in the way people are treated based on sexual orientation and identity can be subtle but no less harmful.
Though many of us may be loathe to admit it, unequal treatment based on gender is a deeply ingrained cultural issue that goes back generations. Only through actively measuring its effects and addressing them will we eliminate it.
Hopefully the city’s example in this area will prompt introspection on the part of all employers and lead to changes in policy to address inequality. A web search for “how to address gender inequality in the workplace?” will yield a number of resources that will provide guidance. At the least, all employers are urged to do a little reading on the subject.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
