Announcements of new non-stop destinations and air travel providers have been coming out of Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport with startling regularity. Already the busiest airport in the state and one of the fastest growing in the nation, BZN appears to be coming out of the pandemic stronger than ever, according to a Chronicle report published March 28.
So? It’s hard to overstate the impacts the airport has on the community and the region.
Twenty years ago there were just four hubs to choose from when flying out of the airport. Today, it boasts some 29 non-stop destinations with more being added regularly. The carriers to choose from have multiplied as well. Where once there was just one, there are now 10 airlines serving the airport. And the added competition has made air travel more affordable — particularly on discount airlines that offer dirt-cheap fares to selected destinations.
Where traveling most places once involved long layovers. Major domestic destinations, like New York, Los Angeles Atlanta and Dallas are just one hop away. One stop will get local travelers to Europe, Asia and South America.
Some of the airport’s success has to be credited to an accident of location. Proximity to Yellowstone National Park and world class trout streams and ski slopes have made BZN a popular destination. But the airport board of directors and management deserve a lot of credit for expanding airport facilities to meet growing demand and wooing new carriers to serve the area.
Not everyone is thrilled with the airport’s growth. News of another airline or destination added is always greeted by grousers who bemoan the influx of passengers’ impacts on traffic snarls and other ills tourists bring with them. Some have pointed out that recent airport passenger traffic growth may be a contributing to Gallatin County’s highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the state. And the convenience of air travel provided by the thriving airport certainly contributes to the attractiveness of the Bozeman area as a place to live thus spurring local population growth.
But, on balance, the airport has to be regarded as a tremendous local, regional and state asset. Going places has never been easier. Incoming passengers bring short-term and long-term economic activity and the jobs that go with it. It’s estimated a third of out-of-state incoming air passengers go through BZN, bringing millions in tourist and business dollars to the Southwest Montana economy.
The benefits of a bustling airport far outweigh the disadvantages. Don’t think so? Broaden your horizons and indulge in a little traveling. You may be surprised at just how easy and affordable it has become.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
