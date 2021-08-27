Editorial: Bozeman's school board made the right choice in requiring masks By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Bozeman School Board is commended for voting to require masks in classrooms when the fall semester starts next week. The board voted 7-1 for the mandate this week in the face of considerable pushback from some parents. Several said they will keep their children out of school while others threatened to sue.To be sure, we are all suffering pandemic fatigue. Wearing masks is a tiresome inconvenience and we are all looking forward to the day when we can throw them away. But the facts are irrefutable. The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus is more transmissible than the initial form and is causing more severe illness. And this time around younger people — including children — are making up the a greater proportion of the victims.Some southern states, were the pandemic is particularly active and vaccination rates are low, have few, if any, pediatric intensive care unit beds left. Think about that. Children are filling up ICU beds and, tragically, some are dying. Any reasonable measures to prevent that from happening here are more than justified.As of Thursday morning, the national seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths stood at 1,036 per day. That matches the rate we were suffering in August of last year when the decision was made locally to conduct classes remotely. In Montana, new infections are hovering around 500 a day, a number we haven’t seen since January. Nobody wants to return to remote learning and — for children under 12 who are ineligible for vaccines so far — masks are the best way to keep them in the classroom safely. The School Board also wisely authorized the superintendent to lift or reimpose mask mandates for grade levels as infection rate data warrants.It’s become crystal clear the way out of this pandemic are the vaccines. The three vaccines OK’d for emergency use have been administered to hundreds of millions of people with so few side effects some epidemiologists have said they may be the safest, most effective vaccines in history. And the Pfizer vaccine has been granted full approval by the FDA.And yet so many have fallen prey to misinformation, vaccination rates remain stubbornly below the levels needed to produce the herd immunity that will let us get back to living normally.The decision to require masks was essential to opening schools safely. And they will likely be needed until kids under 12 are eligible for the vaccine and more adults wise up and get the shots. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School Board Vaccination Vaccine Medicine Immunology Rate Mask Pandemic Warrant Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Viruses were the very first hunters and predators Posted: Aug. 26, 2021 First show at Bozeman's new music venue canceled for COVID-19; venue plans open house instead Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Montana governor encourages vaccination, won't mandate it Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Those afraid of vaccines or masks can always stay home Posted: Aug. 24, 2021 Editorial: The Senate provides a breath of fresh air Posted: Aug. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back