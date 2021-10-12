Editorial: Bozeman's proposed housing levy just isn't the right fix; no consensus on maintenance bond By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ballots go out in the mail this week, and they are asking Bozeman voters to pass judgment on property tax measures aimed at helping homebuyers and funding a backlog of maintenance on a trio of recreational facilities.For community housing, voters are asked to approve a levy of up to 7 mills to produce an estimated $10 million over 10 years to help homebuyers with down payment assistance or create a revolving loan fund. Given what the Bozeman housing market went through in recent years — with the median price for a home topping $750,000 — this sum is unlikely to have a measurable impact on the city’s affordable housing crisis.With down payments running into six figures for even modest homes, this measure would likely only help a handful of would-be homebuyers. In the process it will demand even more from already strapped property taxpayers. And it will increase taxes on first-time homebuyers who are already in a financial struggle to put a roof over their heads. This levy is estimated to raise taxes by nearly $19 on every $200,000 of taxable value of a home. To be sure, the affordable housing issue is reaching crisis levels, with service workers and public servants — like teachers and law enforcement and fire personnel — facing near insurmountable challenges when seeking to buy homes. Addressing this problem is going to take some innovative actions, but this levy isn’t it.Voters are urged to vote no on this measure.For a backlog of maintenance, voters are asked to approve a bond to raise $2.2 million for repairs on the Bogert Park pool and Swim Center along with the Lindley Center. No consensus was reached among the editorial board on this one. Voters should base their vote on how they, as individuals, value these facilities. The levy will increase taxes by just an estimated 1.33 mills, or $6.38 on a home with a taxable value of $364,000. But these things add up, and property taxpayers are being stretched to their limits.On the one hand, it begs the question: In a city with a $150 million annual budget, why has maintenance been deferred so long in the first place? Deferring maintenance is popular way for elected officials to balance budgets when things get down to brass tacks. But maintenance is just as important an expense as capital spending on new facilities, and the temptation to put things off should be resisted.But what's done is done, and all three of these facilities need work. They are also very popular with certain segments of the population. The pools are gathering places for families and provide great exercise alternatives. And the Lindley Center is available to city residents for a wide variety of meetings and celebrations.Voters are urged to get informed and make up their own minds on this one.The most important thing is for all those eligible to vote. You should receive a ballot in the mail this week. Fill it out and return it, either by mail or in person, by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. 