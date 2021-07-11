A community with a constantly churning population of newcomers has a short memory. So it is with Bozeman. Few today remember there was a time when water for lawns had to be rationed. Even addresses one day, odd the next. That’s the way it was in the 1980s.
The city has been able to avoid that in recent years with improvements to the water system and conservation efforts. But the fact remains, we are just a few dry years away from having insufficient water to serve the city’s growing population.
Like much of the West, southwest Montana has an arid climate. With just 20 inches of rain per year, the Bozeman area is just a few inches of precipitation from qualifying as a desert. Snowpack historically makes for a natural water storage system, but climate change is depleting the snow earlier in the year making water scarce in late summer months and into the fall. And much of what water is available belongs to area farmers for irrigation.
The city is seeking public comment on a water conservation plan aimed at meeting city’s needs for the next 20 years. It might sound like some bureaucratic time-waster. But make no mistake. Water availability will be a defining issue for Bozeman in the 21st century, and you may want to have a say in what measures could be imposed in the future. A survey has been posted online to gauge public sentiments. The plan includes encouraging or incentivizing low-flow toilets, high efficiency sprinklers and faucets and drought-resistant landscaping in new housing developments, among other ideas.
It’s almost a certainty city leaders will eventually have to find new sources of water to quench the thirst of a growing population. At one point a dam and reservoir was proposed for the Sourdough Creek drainage. There was a reservoir at Mystic Lake decades ago, but the dam was removed over earthquake concerns. It’s possible building a dam at another location in that drainage could become necessary in the future.
In the meantime, conservation measures have proven remarkably effective at increasing the supply of water available to city residents. Learn more about conservation practices and provide feedback on the plan by going to https://www.bozeman.net/government/water-conservation and click on the link to the survey to respond to the questions.
