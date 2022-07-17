During the weekend of June 24, 25 and 26 the Bozeman Symphony staged concerts featuring the works of John Williams, the prolific movie score composer with theme music for such hit series as Star Wars, Harry Potter and Jurassic Park to his credit. The concerts were a big hit and well attended. Adding to the success was the fact the concerts were successfully rescheduled from their original January dates.
As with all performing artists, the symphony was heavily impacted by COVID-19. Performances were staged online out of concerns in-person performances could turn into super spreader events. Those precautions continued into January when the John Williams concerts were postponed. Symphony administration is commended for these precautions.
To be sure, the pandemic is still with us, but infections have ebbed sufficiently for a return to some semblance of normalcy for the symphony. The June performances were evidence of that.
The pause in in-person performances may have prompted some of us to forget about what an important community asset the symphony represents. Always a somewhat precocious community, Bozeman has boasted local symphony performances dating back more than a century. The current iteration of the symphony dates back to 1968 and is in the midst of its 55th consecutive season. Working hand in hand with Montana State University’s School of Music and boasting a wealth of local talent and stellar guest performers, the symphony’s productions have been critically acclaimed and rival the quality found in larger metropolitan symphonies.
The symphony has a full slate of performances planned for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Information about tickets and subscriptions can be found at https://www.bozemansymphony.org/.
Public health officials are predicting yet another surge in infections. And it is incumbent on all of us to follow vaccine recommendations. Those vaccines are very safe and highly effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalizations. But infection rates are down and safety measures taken by all of us individually have allowed large gatherings to resume with safety. Thankfully, that includes symphony performances.
Treat yourself. Take in a symphony performance this season — beginning with a concert at the Sweet Pea Festival on Aug. 5.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
