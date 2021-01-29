The Bozeman School Board did the responsible thing this week when trustees voted unanimously to continue collective bargaining with unions representing teachers and classified employees for the next four years. The action comes in response to a number of bills in the state Legislature that would limit the ability of unions to bargain on behalf of public employees.
In particular, Senate Bill 89 could stop the Bozeman Education Association, which represents teachers, and the Bozeman Classified Employees Association, which represents other school district workers, from exclusively representing their members in contract negotiations. The school district’s human resources director said the bill, if approved and signed into law, could mean the district could be forced to deal with multiple organizations or even individuals when negotiating compensation and working conditions. That could rapidly become unworkable.
Unions are the favorite targets of many Republicans, who now control both houses of the Legislature and the governorship. The spate of so-called right-to-work bills could have a chilling effect on relations between government entities and their employees.
Their positions on unions aside, informed voters must acknowledge that teachers, in particular, have a long history in this state of meager compensation for the service they provide and the level of qualifications and education they must bring to the job. Crippling the unions’ authority to represent their members could exacerbate the situation.
The Bozeman School District has long engendered positive harmonious relationships with teachers and other employees as evidenced by a history of constructive contract negotiations. And the end product has been what are arguably the best public schools in a state that ranks high for public education quality. The memorandum of understanding signed between the unions and school board trustees ensures that will continue — at least through June 30, 2025, in spite of any anti-union legislation passed by lawmakers. The memorandum brings a welcome sense of stability to these relationships.
The School Board is urged to continue looking for ways to preserve its relationship with the unions. And other units of local government — cities and counties — should consider entering into similar agreements with the unions that represent their workers.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.