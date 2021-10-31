Editorial: Bozeman School Board faces its most important task By the Chronicle Editorial Board Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman school trustees must be more than a little shellshocked these days. Nearly two years of coping with a pandemic that forced a complete rethinking of how to educate students safely combined with confrontations over culture war controversies have taken a toll on these members of our community.On top of all that, they have had to deal with the additional stress of parting ways with a superintendent following allegations of bullying and verbal assault toward district administrators along with the opening of a second high school.But as much as these school board members might like a breather, their most important and difficult task lies ahead: finding a new superintendent to lead the district back to some semblance of normalcy.Bozeman schools have a history of excellence. Students here typically have some of the best standardized test scores in the state and nation. The nature of a university town likely contributes to these high standards. The district’s constituents expect the best, and they have rewarded the district’s administrators by consistently approving property tax levy requests to build new, state-of-the-art schools and supplement the general fund budget. We know from national research that students’ education has suffered during the pandemic. For many, remote learning is not as effective as in-person classes. Students’ social development has been hindered by isolation from teachers and peers. All of our educators will be challenged with helping students overcome these setbacks. And they need a strong leader to help them succeed.The board has begun the process of hiring that leader by contracting a consulting firm to vet applicants. The position will be advertised in a number of educational periodicals with a Dec. 12 deadline for submitting applications. Through an online survey and a series of meetings with stakeholders, a long list of somewhat predictable preferred characteristics has been developed. But in the end, it’s going to be the strength of experience in challenging settings that will set the best applicant apart.Though they can’t be looking forward to hours of reviewing applications and interviewing candidates, they are urged to avoid a convenient quick hire and take as long as needed to make sure the new superintendent is up to the task.And they deserve all of our support and patience in the process. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Task Superintendent Bozeman Education School Politics Finance Student Nation Trustee Administrator Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Mennenga, Jay Warren Posted: 56 minutes ago. Rich, Dennis Lee Posted: 56 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will support people at the heart of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back