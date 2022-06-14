City officials are resurrecting a proposal to build a new aquatics facility on the west side of Bozeman. That’s a good thing. Arguably it’s long overdue considering the recent closure of the city’s Swim Center at Bozeman School High and the deteriorating condition of the outdoor pool at Bogert Park.
City officials have begun laying the groundwork for the new swimming facility, as well as a second branch for the public library. Requests for proposals on the initial stages of the plan have been issued. Don’t get too excited just yet, though. The city commission must approve the plans, and the earliest the city would ask for voter approval for funds to build the facilities would be November of next year. Completion of the project is likely at least four years away.
The city recently closed its Swim Center after inspections in advance of installing a new heating and cooling system revealed structural flaws that make the building unsafe. The closure prompted much concern among organizations and individuals who depend on using the pool. City officials say it will be months before the center can open again. Meanwhile swimmers are converging on the aging Bogert Park pool, which has its own longstanding maintenance problems.
Public swimming facilities are very popular and much needed services provided by the city, as is the case in other Montana communities, many of which boast facilities far superior to those in Bozeman. Some years ago, the city planned to partner with the local YMCA to build an aquatics center at the Regional Park on the west side. Those plans ultimately fell through, and the city’s plans haven’t gotten much noticeable attention since.
Clearly the preferred location for an aquatics center, as wells as a second library branch, is the west side of town where most of the recent housing development and population growth is happening. But the plan may face an uphill battle to win voter approval. Property owners are reaching their taxpaying limits as evidenced by the county’s multiple tries before winning approval for its new justice center. It may take some creativity on the part of commissioners to finance the new facilities.
It’s going be a while before locals get a new place to swim. But there’s no time like the present to get the ball rolling.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
