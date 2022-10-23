Democrat Jennifer Boyer is facing off with Republican Joe Flynn to replace the retiring Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Both are newcomers to local politics, but Boyer is the clear choice in this contest.
Boyer’s resume on shaping county level and land-use policy is deep. She earned a master’s degree in watershed ecology and consensus building from Oregon State University. She has used those skills to serve on the Gallatin County Planning Board, Growth Policy Committee and Board of Adjustments. She has also served on the boards for Streamline, Gallatin Watershed Council and Montana Freshwater Partners. And she has acted as a consultant and facilitator in the development of plans for the Triangle — the area of the county defined by Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners.
Flynn declined requests for interviews with the Chronicle and did not respond to questions sent via email. His campaign website lists business experience in software, home improvements, resorts and auto warranties among his qualifications. It also lists sports officiating and service in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Boyer told the Chronicle her priorities include making sure county services are adequate to meet the needs of rapidly growing population and looking for ways to ease the burden on property tax payers. She said her experience on the planning board will help her make sound decisions on land development within the county. She also said she plans to place an emphasis on public input into the commission’s decision-making process.
Flynn’s website lists elections, “county revenues from the state,” “Justice reform and jails” and the opioid crisis as issues he’s concerned with without offering specific positions on them. It adds “Parent’s voices being heard in schools,” clean water, health mandates and tourism to the list.
Gallatin County edged out Missoula County in the 2020 Census to become the state’s second most populous behind Yellowstone County. The trajectory to that mark has been steep and has been posing many land-use planning challenges for local elected leaders.
Boyer’s background and education in these areas will serve her well on the county commission, and voters should give her the nod.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.