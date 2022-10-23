Let the news come to you

Democrat Jennifer Boyer is facing off with Republican Joe Flynn to replace the retiring Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Both are newcomers to local politics, but Boyer is the clear choice in this contest.

Boyer’s resume on shaping county level and land-use policy is deep. She earned a master’s degree in watershed ecology and consensus building from Oregon State University. She has used those skills to serve on the Gallatin County Planning Board, Growth Policy Committee and Board of Adjustments. She has also served on the boards for Streamline, Gallatin Watershed Council and Montana Freshwater Partners. And she has acted as a consultant and facilitator in the development of plans for the Triangle — the area of the county defined by Bozeman, Belgrade and Four Corners.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

